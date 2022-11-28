Rams will have plenty of options at RB in free agency next year – if they go that route

It’s been a horrendous year for the Rams’ running game in 2022. Even after the Rams rushed for 148 yards in Week 11 and 116 on Sunday against the Chiefs, they still rank 31st in rushing yards and and yards per carry this season.

It’s been so bad that the Rams decided to unexpectedly cut Darrell Henderson Jr. last week, leaving Cam Akers and Kyren Williams to handle the backfield work. Both Akers and Williams are under contract through the 2023 season, so it’s possible the Rams will roll with them as their top two next year, but there will be other options available.

Free agency, for instance, offers an abundance of intriguing possibilities in the backfield. Following Josh Jacobs’ 229-yard rushing performance on Sunday, ESPN’s Field Yates shared a list of the running backs who are set to be free agents next offseason – including Jacobs.

The 2023 free agent RB class is absolutely stacked, including:

– Josh Jacobs

– Saquon Barkley

– Miles Sanders

– Tony Pollard

– David Montgomery

– Kareem Hunt

– Jamaal Williams

– Damien Harris

– Jeff Wilson, Jr.

– Devin Singletary

– Raheem Mostert

– Rashaad Penny — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2022

Of course, not all of these players will end up hitting the market because either their teams will re-sign them or they’ll get the franchise tag, but the list is a collection of stars who could potentially be targets for the Rams.

There’s also the salary cap factor, which will probably prevent Los Angeles from going after the likes of Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders. Tony Pollard looks like one of the better running backs right now, too, so even his price could be too high for the Rams.

But as we’ve seen before, Les Snead and Sean McVay aren’t afraid to go after a player they really like, even at the expense of valuable salary cap space.

Akers and Williams are still essentially auditioning for the starting role the rest of this season, and if they play well enough, there’s a good chance one of them will be the lead back in 2023. But the Rams can’t ignore the options that will be available in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire