Rams have plenty of cap space and not many notable pending FAs in 2024

The Los Angeles Rams have indicated that they plan on building toward the future with the moves they’ve made this offseason, prioritizing cap space in 2024 rather than this current year. Ahead of the 2023 season, Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald revealed a chart that shows how much cap space and unrestricted free agents the Rams are expected to have in 2024.

According to Over the Cap, the Rams are currently projected to have $48.9 million in cap space in 2024. On top of that, this chart shows that Los Angeles is expected to have only six unrestricted free agents in 2024 that saw 30 percent or more of the snaps in 2022.

At the moment, the Rams have $10.8 million in cap space after recently restructuring Cooper Kupp’s contract. Meanwhile, the Rams also have the second-most dead money in the NFL this season, which allows them to create more cap space for the future.

As Fitzgerald explains, the teams in the bottom right of the quadrant are ones that could be active in free agency or conduct early extensions for players in 2024. Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, Jordan Fuller, and Ernest Jones are the most notable names set to be unrestricted free agents in the next couple of years.

For the Rams, you also can’t rule out the possibility of them trading for a player at a premium position in the next season or two. Regardless of how they choose to attack their long-term plan, the Rams are poised to be a team to watch following the 2023 season.

