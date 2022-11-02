Rams’ playoff odds have sunk to 23% after 3-4 start

Coming into this season, it was hard to fathom a scenario where the Rams would miss the playoffs. They had a tough schedule and suffered some losses during the offseason, but the Rams were still viewed as one of the better teams in the NFL.

FiveThirtyEight, which uses a prediction model to forecast each team’s playoff chances and Super Bowl odds, gave the Rams a 65% chance to make the postseason this year. That ranked fifth among all NFL teams, behind only the Bills, Bucs, Packers and Chiefs.

Since starting 3-4, however, the Rams’ playoff chances have sunk to just 23%. That’s tied with the Browns and lower than the Jets, Patriots, Buccaneers and Falcons. With a 23% chance at the playoffs, that puts the Rams 19th in the NFL.

Their Super Bowl chances have dropped from 7% to 0.5%, too, according to FiveThirtyEight.

There’s no denying the fact that the NFC West is wide open and the Rams still have a decent chance to come out on top. They’re 3-4 and sitting in third place, but the division-leading Seahawks are just 5-3 and the Rams still get to play them twice.

The 49ers are the bigger problem at 4-4, having already beaten Los Angeles twice this season. If the Rams can beat the Buccaneers this week, they’ll tie the 49ers, who are on a bye, and potentially get within a half-game of the Seahawks if the Cardinals can beat them on Sunday.

The season is far from over, even if their playoff odds look bleak based on FiveThirtyEight’s model.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire