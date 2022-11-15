Rams’ playoff odds sink to 6% after 3rd straight loss

The Rams went into their Week 7 bye at 3-3 and seemed to be gaining some momentum from their win over the Panthers in Week 6. Unfortunately, they’ve failed to build on that momentum whatsoever, losing each of their three games since the bye.

And in those three weeks, the Rams’ playoff chances have dropped precipitously. According to FiveThirtyEight’s season forecast, the Rams’ chances of making the postseason are just 6% following their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

After Week 7, they had a 44% chance to make the playoffs – still low, but significantly better than their current odds.

The Rams sit at 3-6 and just lost Cooper Kupp for multiple games due to a high ankle sprain. Matthew Stafford missed Sunday’s loss to Arizona while in the concussion protocol and his status is still to be determined for Week 11 against the Saints.

After that, the Rams visit the Chiefs and then host the Seahawks, so their games are steadily increasing in importance as they try to turn the season around. Another two losses could end the Rams’ hopes of making it back to the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl just nine months ago.

