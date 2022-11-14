Rams' playoff hopes aren't dead, but they're on life support: Rams-Cardinals takeaways

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp rolls out of bounds holding his right leg after trying to make a catch. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here is what we learned from a defeat that dropped the Rams’ record to 3-6:

Rams cannot afford to lose Kupp

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp can't hold onto the ball under pressure from the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Yes, that’s kind of a no-brainer.

But the prospect of an offense without Cooper Kupp came into sharp relief when the reigning NFL offensive player of the year left the game in the fourth quarter because of a right ankle injury.

Not that Kupp was producing a stellar performance.

With John Wolford starting in place of injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kupp had three catches for minus-1 yard when he was injured while rolling under a Cardinals defensive back who was leaping for a high incomplete pass. It was the fewest catches by Kupp since the 2020 season and the first time he finished an NFL game with negative yardage.

Even with Kupp in the lineup, the Rams offense has failed to score touchdowns consistently.

If the sixth-year pro is out for any length of time, the Rams will be hard-pressed to change their fortune.

Wolford lost the battle of the backups

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford makes a first-half run against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In a best-case scenario, Wolford would have repeated his feat during the 2020 season when he started for the first time and led the Rams to a victory over the Cardinals.

But Wolford, a fourth-year pro with only one other NFL start on his résumé, was outdueled by Colt McCoy.

Wolford completed 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. But he lost a fumble and also had a pass intercepted.

McCoy, an 11th-year pro, played with poise gained, in part, from 33 starts. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

McVay struggled to stay on script

Rams coach Sean McVay watches from the sideline during the team's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

It was not exactly a work of art, and it only resulted in a field goal, but the Rams’ first possession featured five different ball carriers, Wolford picking up a first down on a designed run and Bryce Perkins subbing for Wolford for a play.

The Rams ran the ball eight times during a 14-play drive.

Coach Sean McVay seemed to be making good on his declaration that there would be changes in the offense.

But the Rams proceeded to veer away from that scheme. They tried only 12 running plays the rest of the game.

Defense failed to force a turnover — again

Cardinals running back James Conner scores a rushing touchdown against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Missed opportunities. Advantageous bounces for opponents.

Name the reason. Any reason, however farfetched.

It’s probably an accurate assessment of why the Rams have not intercepted a pass or recovered a fumble since they played the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. That is the only turnover in the last seven games.

And this is a defense that includes three probable future Hall of Fame players in defensive lineman Aaron Donald, linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Postseason possibilities are slipping away

Rams quarterback John Wolford (13) signals to teammates before a snap against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Tom Brady might have stuck a dagger in the Rams the week before, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback did the Rams a solid by leading his team to victory over the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

The Rams, unlike the San Francisco 49ers and the Cardinals, did not take advantage of the Seahawks defeat.

The Seahawks (6-4) remain in first place, but the 49ers (5-4) inched closer with a victory over the Chargers. The Cardinals (4-6) moved into third place.

The 49ers swept the Rams, who split with the Cardinals.

The Rams play the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 4. They play the Seahawks in the season finale at Seattle on Jan. 8.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.