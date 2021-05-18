Rams are playing Austin Corbett at center to begin OTAs

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The departure of Austin Blythe in free agency left a gaping hole in the middle of the Rams’ offensive line. He was the starting center for the last season and a half, playing relatively well in front of Jared Goff.

But with Blythe now a member of the Chiefs, the Rams are set to make a change at center once again. Brian Allen should be healthy after suffering a severe knee injury in 2019, so he’s a candidate to start. Coleman Shelton is, too.

But the likeliest scenario seems to be moving Austin Corbett from guard to center. During the first session of OTAs on Monday, the Rams had Corbett at center, Bobby Evans at right guard, David Edwards at left guard and Andrew Whitworth at left tackle in front of Matthew Stafford. The photo didn’t clearly show the right tackle, but it appeared to be Rob Havenstein.

This appears to be the projected starting offensive line and it makes sense. Allen struggled at center in 2019 before getting hurt, and Shelton doesn’t have any starting experience. Corbett wasn’t great at center with the Browns when he came into the league, but the Rams clearly believe he can succeed there now in L.A.

Of course, it’s only May and there’s still training camp to go through, but the Rams are clearly going to give Corbett a shot to start at center in 2021.

