Rams players react to Week 7 win over Bears on Twitter

There was probably a very different feeling in the Rams’ locker room following last weekend’s loss to the 49ers compared to Monday night’s victory over the Chicago Bears. It was a deflating loss in San Francisco that left Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Jared Goff – among others, of course – dejected heading into Week 7.

But they bounced back in a big way on Monday against the Bears, crushing the NFC North-leading squad at SoFi Stadium. They won wire-to-wire, beating the Bears 24-10 at home.

The score shouldn’t have even been that close, if not for a Robert Woods fumble that was returned for a touchdown. But alas, a win is a win, even if it should’ve been by a wider margin of victory.

Here’s how Rams players reacted to the win on Twitter afterward, with the majority of them calling it a “great team win.”













First game in SoFi!✅ Thank you YAHWEH🙏🏾💙💛 — Terrell Lewis (@_Real24_) October 27, 2020





5-2! Great team win, but still plenty of room to improve. I love it. Moving in the right direction! Also, staking claim as @JHekker's biggest fan. No one else can have that, respect dibs. — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) October 27, 2020





Great team win. Still so much to imporve on! Also huge S/O to @JHekker he was NUTS 🥜 tonight! — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) October 27, 2020



