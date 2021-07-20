Rams players react to Cam Akers’ devastating injury

Cam Akers really came into his own at the end of last season, emerging as the team’s top running back down the stretch. He was supposed to be the Rams’ starter and workhorse this year, but that plan has gone awry.

Akers unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles while training ahead of camp, an injury that will likely sideline him for the entire season. It’s a crushing blow for the Rams, who are loaded on offense and had the league’s No. 1 defense last season.

As one would expect, Rams players are devastated for the talented running back entering his second NFL season.

Here are some of the immediate responses from those on the Rams.

Cam just broke my heart with this one🤧God got something major in store for him🙏🏾 — Terrell Lewis (@_Real24_) July 20, 2021

Prayers up for him, the bounce back will be beautiful 🙏🏾 https://t.co/TDwEFgQIy3 — Ogbo Okoronkwo (@OgboOkoronkwo) July 20, 2021