Rams players celebrate season-opening win on Twitter

The stench of urine hangs in the air and soiled tissue litters the ground.Some are living in tents. The less fortunate rest on plastic sheets.These are the outskirts of Calais, France, on the coast, where for years migrants of many nationalities have tried to cross the water illegally into the UK.Now there's another surge, and it's here we found Ali Husseini."My name is Ali Husseini. I'm from Afghanistan, and I'm 16 years old."Husseini says his parents urged him to flee Afghanistan only weeks earlier, in the chaos as U.S., British, and other allied troops left -- and the Taliban completed their takeover. But the family didn't have the money to get his siblings out. Now he says he doesn't understand why the British government wants to clamp down harder on the crossings. The UK threatened days ago to send any migrant boat it catches back to France. "I'm trying to find somewhere, a new country, a new life, without any war, or someone who telling everything by force, and also we are trying to help our family, who left behind, and some good place to live.""Britain is my final destination, because I think it's the best country. It's very good. I can continue my education and to be safe in that country.""Why are they trying to stop us? Because we really need to be helped by another people, another country, so I don't know. I decided before, and I just want to try it. I don't know what will happen to me, and what will they do with me. But I'm just trying to, just do it, for one time."Over 13,000 migrants have tried to cross into Britain so far this year, sparking daily headlines over the crisis, and calls for action from the prime minister's Conservative party.Part of Brexit was a promise by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take back control of its borders.