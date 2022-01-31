Rams players celebrate NFC Championship win on Twitter

For the second time in the last four years, the Los Angeles Rams are heading to the Super Bowl. They came back from 10 points down to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game, beating their division rivals, 20-17.

It was just the second comeback of Sean McVay’s career after trailing by at least 10 points in the second half, and the Rams couldn’t have asked for a better time for it. They’ll host the Bengals (as the road team) in Super Bowl LVI two weeks from now after stunning the 49ers with a terrific comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Rams will celebrate this victory right now before getting to work on Cincinnati in what will be the biggest game ever for many of Los Angeles’ players.

Jalen Ramsey

WE DID IT❕NFC CHAMPIONS❕ WE GOING TO THE SUPERBOWL, IDC I DROPPED A PICK NO MORE 😂(maybe I was saving it for next game).

GOD IS GREAT❕ALL GLORY TO GOD❕ https://t.co/VYbRwde1PZ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 31, 2022

WE GOT ONE MORE GAME & ITS THE BIGGEST IN THE WORLD❕ GOD SO GREAT, IM TELLIN YA❕ I CAN’T WAIT TO GLORIFY HIS NAME TO THE UTMOST ON THE HIGHEST STAGE❕JUST WOW 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 31, 2022

Johnny Hekker

God is on the throne. Thankful for His love and the blessings that have come with this season. #SuperBowl here we come!!!!#RamsHouse — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) January 31, 2022

Cooper Kupp

Took all of us…plus the fans who showed up and showed out. See you in two weeks back at SoFi! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) January 31, 2022

David Long Jr.

Robert Rochell

RAMS WINNN — Robert Rochell (@scootaa11) January 31, 2022

Jordan Fuller

Cmon man!!!!!! Stop playing with them!!! — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) January 31, 2022

Jacob Harris

What a blessing 🙏🏼 https://t.co/gEgKX3aAvW — Jacob Harris (@JacobHarris87) January 31, 2022

🗣 WE AIN’T DONE YET! pic.twitter.com/pejfjcpMqg — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

