Rams players celebrate NFC Championship win on Twitter

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
For the second time in the last four years, the Los Angeles Rams are heading to the Super Bowl. They came back from 10 points down to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game, beating their division rivals, 20-17.

It was just the second comeback of Sean McVay’s career after trailing by at least 10 points in the second half, and the Rams couldn’t have asked for a better time for it. They’ll host the Bengals (as the road team) in Super Bowl LVI two weeks from now after stunning the 49ers with a terrific comeback in the fourth quarter.

The Rams will celebrate this victory right now before getting to work on Cincinnati in what will be the biggest game ever for many of Los Angeles’ players.

Jalen Ramsey

Johnny Hekker

Cooper Kupp

David Long Jr.

Robert Rochell

Jordan Fuller

Jacob Harris

