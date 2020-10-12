Rams players celebrate Lakers’ NBA championship

Cameron DaSilva

The city of Los Angeles can add another championship to its growing list of titles. On Sunday night, the Lakers completed their postseason run, winning Game 6 9; the NBA Finals over Miami Heat to capture their 17th title in franchise history.

Led by LeBron James, of course, the Lakers knocked off Miami 106-93 in Game 6. James had a triple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, winning his fourth NBA title.

Rams players celebrated the Lakers’ championship on Twitter, also recognizing LeBron for his greatness.

Take a look at some of their reactions below, as well as a video of players congratulating the Lakers on the feat.








 