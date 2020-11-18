Rams player tests positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Rams announced late Tuesday night that an unnamed player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine and the team will work remotely on Wednesday.

Players and coaches will hold their meetings virtually over video conference as the team begins its week of preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

This is the Rams’ first positive test during the regular season. Center Brian Allen tested positive early in the offseason and was the first known NFL player to have COVID-19. Andrew Whitworth also revealed that he and his family all contracted it during the offseason, as well.

Rookie Terrell Lewis was the most recent Rams player to test positive prior to this latest case, doing so during training camp and missing about a week of practice.

The Rams were off Monday and Tuesday after their win over the Seahawks on Sunday, so the team hasn’t been together in a few days. Players are tested every day as part of NFL protocols so hopefully this is an isolated case that doesn’t spread further throughout the team.

The player who tested positive will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and can be removed once he has a negative test.