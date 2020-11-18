Rams player tests positive for the coronavirus

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) leads a huddle during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
The Rams have announced a player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the team Tuesday night.

The player immediately self-quarantined. The team has canceled practice for Wednesday and moved all football activities remotely.

The Rams are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in Tampa, Fla.

