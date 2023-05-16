Rams will play two Super Bowl rematches during 2023 season

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will have a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl, but that won’t be the only Super Bowl rematch fans will be treated to during the 2023 campaign. The Los Angeles Rams, as Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane points out, will take part in two Super Bowl rematches in the upcoming season.

The first Super Bowl rematch will occur in Week 3 when the Rams travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI to conclude the 2021 season.

To some, the Bengals might appear to be the only team on the Rams’ schedule that they’ve faced in the Super Bowl before. But there is another AFC North squad that Los Angeles will play against during the 2023 season that they’ve met in the Super Bowl.

Back in 1980, the Rams took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing the game 31-19. In the upcoming season, the Rams will host the Steelers in Week 7.

Entering the upcoming season, the Rams have a handful of intriguing matchups on tap. And while the games won’t result in either team getting a trophy or ring, the Rams will face two former Super Bowl opponents in 2023 when they take on the Bengals and the Steelers.

More Latest Rams news!

Uncle Matthew: 5-star Georgia commit Dylan Raiola has ties to Rams' Stafford The Rams were a 'Jeopardy' answer and one contestant whiffed with his guess Rams are signing Ohio State rookie DL Taron Vincent

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire