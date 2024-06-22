Rams to play all 2028 preseason games away from SoFi Stadium due to Olympics

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking for a new home stadium to host their preseason games in 2028 when the Summer Olympics are held in North America. That’s because SoFi Stadium will be used for swimming events that summer, forcing the Rams to play elsewhere.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff confirmed the Rams won’t have any home preseason games in 2028 because of this scheduling conflict, but luckily, it’s only the preseason and the Rams are scheduled to have just one home exhibition game that year.

They have plenty of time to come up with a contingency plan and Demoff is looking for suggestions from fans on where they can play their home preseason game in 2028. With Aloha Stadium in Honolulu being demolished, that’s not an option, though Demoff wishes it was.

When dreaming up @SoFiStadium we contemplated hosting the world’s greatest events, but never imagined we could host the biggest swimming event in history. We can’t wait to welcome @LA28 @USASwimming and the world’s best swimmers to the Rams House! pic.twitter.com/PtePDsOEDa — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) June 21, 2024

Yes but we will host a game or two somewhere else. Any suggestions? Sadly Aloha Stadium is no longer available! https://t.co/dagXbXgZdG — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) June 21, 2024

Might the Rams consider going back to the Coliseum for a game? Or maybe the Rose Bowl? Luckily, there are a lot of options in California (and elsewhere).

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire