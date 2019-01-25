How do Rams plan to stop Tom Brady? Sean McVay has no problem sharing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Good luck getting Bill Belichick to reveal his defensive game plan entering the most important game of the season.

Sean McVay? That's a different story.

The young Los Angeles Rams head coach openly (and refreshingly) discussed how his defense plans to slow down Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

"Any time that you can try to move the quarterback off of his spot, whether that's interior or edge pressure, just being able to force them to move where they're not able to just set their feet and work in rhythm -- certainly easier said than done, but that's going to be a key to try to get him off of his rhythm, which not many people have success doing," McVay said Thursday at a press conference, via Pro Football Talk.

McVay didn't exactly reveal a state secret.

Pressuring the quarterback -- a good way to beat any NFL team -- has proven effective against Brady and the Patriots on the game's biggest stage. The New York Giants did it twice, sacking Brady five times in their Super Bowl XLII upset of the undefeated Pats and recording eight QB hits on Brady four years later in a Super Bowl XLVI victory.

The Rams have the personnel to achieve that goal, as unanimous first-team All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and defensive end Ndamukong Suh lead an explosive pass rush. The 33-year-old McVay isn't naive enough to assume L.A.'s task will be easy, though.

"Yeah, it's a great challenge," McVay added. "I mean, there's a reason why (Brady is) arguably one of the greatest of all time, because he does an excellent job of identifying whatever defensive structure you're in, whether you want to pressure, whether you want to try to put pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone or some man principles behind it.

"He's got such an ownership on being able to get the ball out of his hand in a timely manner and then he's got guys that can separate."

Super Bowl LIII indeed may come down to whether Brady's offensive line can keep him upright against the Rams' talented front.

