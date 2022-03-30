Rams plan to sign Sean McVay and Les Snead to contract extensions

Sean McVay briefly flirted with the possibility of retiring from coaching to pursue a career in broadcasting – a path that would’ve made him a considerable amount of money for a fraction of the work that comes with being a head coach. Ultimately, he opted to return to the Rams, attempting to repeat as a Super Bowl champion.

For his dedication and the remarkable success he’s already had in Los Angeles, the Rams plan to re-sign McVay to an extension, along with general manager Les Snead. Rams COO Kevin Demoff confirmed that news this week at the annual league meetings in Florida, though he didn’t say exactly when those deals will get done.

“They’re the architects of this run,” Demoff said, via the Los Angeles Times.

“They have an amazing working relationship. You’d be foolish, when you look at how hard it is in this league to win, not to try to keep together a pair that’s done it really well.”

Since McVay came aboard in 2017, the Rams have had five winning seasons in five years, reaching the playoffs four times and making it all the way to the Super Bowl twice. McVay is still the youngest head coach in the NFL and has already accomplished more than most of his peers.

Snead has been with the Rams since 2012 and was the GM when Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, Todd Gurley, Rob Havenstein and Jared Goff were drafted. The Rams didn’t start winning until McVay arrived, but Snead helped build the foundation years prior.

It’s one of the best coach-GM partnerships anywhere in the NFL and so long as McVay and Snead are running the show in Los Angeles, the Rams are going to have success.

