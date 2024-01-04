Rams plan to play Puka Nacua until he does "something special" on Sunday

The Rams won't play quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the 49ers. They will, however, play standout rookie receiver Puka Nacua.

Until he breaks the single-season rookie receiving record, apparently.

"I think you'd like to be able to see him get an opportunity to do something special and then be smart with him,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday when asked whether Nacua will be limited.

He needs only 29 yards to break the single-season receiving yardage record for rookies. It's a balance between the risk of exposing him to injury while also letting him eclipse a high-water mark set by Bill Groman of the Houston Oilers in 1960.

Puka has 1,445 receiving yards. Groman had 1,473. That's more than any of the great rookie receivers in league history have ever gained.

In 2021, Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with 1,455 yards. In 2020, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson finished with 1,400 yards. Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin had 1,377 in 2003. Randy Moss of the Vikings had 1,313 in 1998.

If/when Nacua gets 29 yards, he'll likely be removed from the game. At that point, he'll have the record — and he will have potentially done enough to overcome Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as the NFL's offensive rookie of the year.