Rams plan for Eric Weddle to play every snap, be the signal caller in Super Bowl LVI

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Eric Weddle was playing five-on-five basketball in retirement about month ago, enjoying life away from football. Now he’s set to play every snap in his first-ever Super Bowl.

The Rams brought Weddle out of retirement before their playoff run, easing him back into things. He played 19 snaps in the wild-card game, 61 in the divisional round and all 51 snaps in the conference championship. In Super Bowl LVI, he’s expected to be on the field for every play again, and he’ll also be the Rams’ defensive signal caller.

Raheem Morris shared that news on Thursday, saying Weddle will take over that responsibility from Troy Reeder, who’s been handling it in Jordan Fuller’s absence. For a player who’s been on the team for a month, it’s incredible that he knows the playbook and calls so well already.

The signal caller typically plays every snap, which Reeder hasn’t been doing in recent weeks. And given his struggles at linebacker, the Rams would probably prefer to rotate him more than they have, now that Ernest Jones is back from his ankle injury, too.

Weddle is more than capable of handling this responsibility, and after leading the team in tackles two weeks ago, he’s become an impactful player, too.

