Rams coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead are both due for contract extensions.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff called McVay and Snead “the architects of this run,” and said he expects both men to sign new contracts soon. They have two years left on their current deals.

“They have an amazing working relationship,” Demoff said, via the Los Angeles Times. “You’d be foolish, when you look at how hard it is in this league to win, not to try to keep together a pair that’s done it really well.”

There’s been persistent talk around the NFL that the 36-year-old McVay won’t be the Rams’ coach for long, and at some point he may choose to walk away for a TV job. No contract can prevent him from doing that, but if Rams owner Stan Kroenke guarantees McVay an eight-figure salary for years to come, that might be enough to keep McVay on the sidelines.

Rams plan contract extensions for Sean McVay, Les Snead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk