Rams place three practice squad players on COVID-19 list

The Rams went through the first 10 weeks of the season without a COVID-19 disruption. No players or staff members had tested positive since the season started . . . until this week.

The team announced Tuesday night a player had tested positive.

On Wednesday, the Rams placed three practice squad players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Tight end Kendall Blanton, defensive back Jake Gervase and receiver J.J. Koski were placed on the list.

Presumably, one of those players tested positive and the other two were high-risk close contacts.

The Rams are known to have had three players test positive before the season began. Offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis had COVID-19 either in the spring or summer.

