Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams' biggest win of the season was even more impressive because of the COVID-19-related chaos they had to overcome to get it. The Rams (9-4) will take what they learned from their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night into a short week that might be even more difficult because of more problems with their latest virus outbreak. The Rams placed nine more players on their reserve/COVID-19 list and activated one player Tuesday, leaving them with 13 players on the list. “I am very surprised, because you feel like you're behind it when everybody is vaccinated and you're moving in the right direction,” an obviously frustrated Rams coach Sean McVay said.