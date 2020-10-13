Rams place rookie FS Jordan Fuller on IR

Jordan Fuller missed Week 4 with a shoulder injury, but he was back on the field Sunday against Washington. Unfortunately, he re-injured his shoulder on the final defensive play of the game, and will now miss even more time.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they have placed the rookie safety on injured reserve, which will sideline him for at least three weeks. The Rams face the 49ers, Bears and Dolphins in their next three contests before having a Week 9 bye.

Fuller is eligible to return in Week 10 when the Rams face the Seahawks.





Sean McVay said on Monday night that Fuller “had a little stinger,” and that “it’s more of his neck” than it is his shoulder. It’s a big loss for the Rams defense, which is indicative of how impactful Fuller has been as a sixth-round rookie.

Because of the league’s tweaked roster rules in 2020, injured reserve only requires a player to miss three weeks rather than the usual eight in previous seasons. Additionally, teams can activate as many players off IR as they’d like, which increases roster flexibility.

The Rams did not announce who will take Fuller’s spot on the 53-man roster.