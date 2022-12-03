Rams place Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions. They have been reduced to spoilers in 2022.

On Saturday, the 3-8 Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on IR.

He has been plagued by concussion protocol issues.

Cooper Kupp is injured and had surgery on his ankle.

Aaron Donald will miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The Rams are heading toward one of the worst post-Super Bowl-winning seasons of any team in NFL history.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured QB Matthew Stafford

• Activated, from Reserve LB Daniel Hardy

• Activated, from Practice Squad RB Malcolm Brown, DE T.J. Carter

• Signed to Active Roster LB Keir Thomas, WR Austin Trammell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 3, 2022

Matthew Stafford has been placed on IR, forcing him to miss 4 games. With only 6 games left, I doubt we see him again in 2022 https://t.co/5r6Nc6AMaV — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) December 3, 2022

John Wolford will start for Los Angeles.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire