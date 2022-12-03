Rams place Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions. They have been reduced to spoilers in 2022.

On Saturday, the 3-8 Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on IR.

He has been plagued by concussion protocol issues.

Cooper Kupp is injured and had surgery on his ankle.

Aaron Donald will miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The Rams are heading toward one of the worst post-Super Bowl-winning seasons of any team in NFL history.

John Wolford will start for Los Angeles.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

