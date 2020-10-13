The Rams announced they have placed safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve.

Fuller, a sixth-round choice from Ohio State, started the first three games. But he injured his shoulder in the Week Three loss to the Bills and was inactive against the Giants.

Fuller returned to the lineup in Week Five but re-injured the shoulder on a tackle on the final series Sunday. He now will spend three weeks on injured reserve before becoming eligible to return.

Taylor Rapp is expected to start for Fuller.

The Rams signed defensive back Juju Hughes to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Hughes, 22, has spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

He played one game, seeing action in Week Four against the Giants. Hughes made one tackle.

The Rams originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in April. He did not make the 53-player roster out of training camp.

During his college career, Hughes made 247 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a sack, seven interceptions, 22 pass breakups, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

The Rams also announced they added defensive tackle Eric Banks to the practice squad.

Rams place Jordan Fuller on IR, sign Juju Hughes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk