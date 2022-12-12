Rams place Jacob Harris on injured reserve due to torn pec

Jacob Harris was diagnosed with a torn pec for the Los Angeles Rams in the team’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday and his season is officially over. Following the unfortunate news pertaining to the young wide receiver, the Rams officially placed Harris on injured reserve on Monday.

Harris suffered the injury on special teams and will require surgery on his torn pec. Even if Harris’ injury wasn’t serious, the decision to put him on injured reserve would have ended his season as only four games are remaining in the regular season.

The second-year wideout saw 110 total snaps for the Rams this season, with 109 of those snaps coming on special teams. The fourth-round pick out of Central Florida caught one pass for six yards, which came on the impressive fake punt versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

Injuries have limited Harris in his short tenure with the Rams and it’s unfortunate to see his first two seasons in the NFL both end prematurely due to injuries. Despite his injury woes to begin his career, hopefully Harris can have a healthy offseason and bounce back in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire