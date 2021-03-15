Rams place first-round tender on restricted free-agent cornerback Darious Williams

Gary Klein
·1 min read
Los Angeles Rams&#39; Darious Williams (31) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 35-32. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The Rams placed a first-round tender on cornerback Darious Williams. (Adrian Kraus / Associated Press)

The Rams made an expected move Monday to keep a key member of the secondary, putting a first-round tender on restricted free-agent cornerback Darious Williams.

Williams, who turned 28 on Monday, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played in three games before the Rams claimed him off waivers. Last season, Williams had a team-best four interceptions while playing opposite star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in one of the NFL’s top defenses.

A first-round tender is worth nearly $4.8 million. Last season, Williams earned $750,000, according to overthecap.com.

Players are regarded as restricted free agents if they have three accrued seasons and an expiring contract. They can negotiate with and receive offer sheets from other teams, but the team that tendered them has a right of first refusal to match.

A first-round tender almost guarantees the player will remain with his team. If the Rams declined to match an offer for Williams, the new team would owe the Rams a first-round draft pick as compensation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

