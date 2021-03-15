Rams place first-round tender on Darious Williams

The Rams have taken a step to make sure Darious Williams stays with the team.

According to several reports, Los Angeles has placed a first-round tender on the restricted free agent cornerback. That means if any other team wants to sign Williams, that club would owe the Rams a first-round pick.

The first-round tender for 2021 is worth $4.77 million.

Williams emerged as a starter opposite Jalen Ramsey in 2020, recording four interceptions and 14 passes defensed. He also had a pick six in Los Angeles’ playoff victory over Seattle in the wild-card round.

He began his career with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Rams claimed William off waivers in October of that season, and he’s been with L.A. ever since.

Williams has appeared in 32 career games with 13 starts, recording six interceptions and 18 passes defensed.

