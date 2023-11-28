Rams place Duke Shelley on IR, make 2 other roster moves

Coming out of Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams made a trio of roster moves. In addition to placing cornerback Duke Shelley on injured reserve, the Rams signed Shaun Jolly to the active roster and signed Zachary Thomas to the practice squad.

Thomas was waived recently by the Rams but Los Angeles will keep him around on the practice squad where he can develop. He filled in for Alaric Jackson against the Bengals earlier this season but struggled mightily at left tackle.

With Shelley set to miss four games due to a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s win, the Rams brought up Jolly from the practice squad. He’s a slot cornerback who can step in if needed, given the Rams’ lack of depth at that spot behind Cobie Durant.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster DB Shaun Jolly

• Signed to Practice Squad T Zachary Thomas

• Reserve/Injured DB Duke Shelley — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire