Rams place Darrell Henderson Jr. on COVID-19 reserve, Robert Rochell on IR

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Sony Michel will be the Rams’ starting running back for the second week in a row. The Rams announced Saturday that they have placed Darrell Henderson Jr. on COVID-19 reserve, ruling him out for Monday’s game against the Cardinals.

They also placed Robert Rochell on injured reserve with a chest injury, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games. Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams and Dont’e Deayon will remain the starting cornerbacks, while David Long Jr. will be fourth in line.

Henderson was active last week against the Jaguars, but he didn’t play a single snap in the game. Michel carried it 24 times for 121 yards, the most by a Rams running back this season.

Rochell injured his chest on a great special teams play, leaping into the end zone to prevent a punt from going for a touchback and allowing the Rams to down it at the 1-yard line.

Rams' 4 biggest causes for concern vs. Cardinals in Week 14

