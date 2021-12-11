Rams running back Darrell Henderson missed practice on Saturday, but not because of the thigh injury that’s been bothering him in recent weeks.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Henderson reported that he was feeling sick and went for COVID testing while the rest of the team went through their final practice ahead of Monday’s game against the Cardinals. The team announced a short time later that Henderson has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

While Henderson could theoretically test negative on Sunday and Monday, it is likely that he will miss the NFC West matchup. Sony Michel and Mekhi Sargent will be on hand at running back for the Rams.

The Rams also announced that they have placed cornerback Robert Rochell on injured reserve. He’s been out this week with a chest injury.

Rams place Darrell Henderson on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk