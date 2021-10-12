Rams place Darious Williams on IR, activate Tremayne Anchrum

The Rams will officially be without Darious Williams for the next three games. They placed the cornerback on injured reserve Tuesday due to an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Seahawks.

Williams will miss Los Angeles’ games against the Giants, Lions and Texans. The Rams could use a committee approach to replace him in the secondary, with bigger roles expected for Robert Rochell and David Long Jr.

To take Williams’ spot on the 53-man roster, the team activated Tremayne Anchrum off injured reserve. He had been on IR since Week 1, missing the first five games of the season with a knee injury.

Williams has played almost every snap this season and has been the No. 2 cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey. He’s lined up in the slot and on the outside, allowing 22 catches on 32 targets for 197 yards in coverage.

In five games, he’s allowed one touchdown and broken up two passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

