Rams place Daniel Hardy on injured reserve

The Rams placed outside linebacker Daniel Hardy on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. That gives Hardy a chance to return this season.

He has an ankle injury and now must miss a minimum of four games before he can get back on the active roster.

The Rams used the 235th overall selection in the 2022 draft on the Montana State product.

Hardy moved from linebacker to defensive end last season and earned FCS second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky. He totaled the sixth-most sacks in the FCS (16.5) and ninth-most tackles for loss in the FCS (24.5).

