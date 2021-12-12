Rams place CB Dont’e Deayon and RT Rob Havenstein on COVID-19 reserve

The Los Angeles Rams are being significantly impacted by COVID-19 for the first time all season. After already placing Darrell Henderson Jr. on COVID-19 reserve Saturday, the team also put cornerback Dont’e Deayon and right tackle Rob Havenstein on the list, too.

Havenstein and Henderson have both been starters on offense, while Deayon has become the Rams’ nickel cornerback, essentially making him a starter too. Henderson hasn’t yet been ruled out, but it’s unlikely he’ll play against the Cardinals on Monday, and the same goes for Havenstein and Deayon.

A vaccinated player must test negative in two consecutive days in order to be activated off the list.

Sony Michel will get the start in place of Henderson, while Joe Noteboom could replace Havenstein at right tackle and David Long Jr. for Deayon in the secondary. The Rams also placed Robert Rochell on injured reserve, so they’re severely lacking cornerback depth.