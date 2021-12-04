Rams place Buddy Howell on IR, promote Mekhi Sargent and Brandon Powell

The Los Angeles Rams have been ailing at the running back position all season, and their injury woes continue to ravage their depth in the backfield. Ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams have placed Buddy Howell on injured reserve, also activating Mekhi Sargent and Brandon Powell from the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured RB Buddy Howell

• Activated, from Practice Squad WR Brandon Powell

• Activated, from Practice Squad RB Mekhi Sargent — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 4, 2021

With Howell headed to injured reserve, he’ll miss at least the next three games. Besides Howell, Raymond Calais, Xavier Jones, and Jake Funk suffered various injuries that will keep them sidelined until 2022.

Also, it remains to be seen if Cam Akers can suit up this season due to an Achilles tear he suffered before training camp. So there’s a legitimate chance Los Angeles will have lost five running backs to season-ending injuries.

Given the team’s moves on Saturday, it’s apparent that Darrell Henderson Jr. — who is dealing with a thigh injury — is in real jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Sony Michel could draw the start this week if Henderson is unable to play.

Sargent could be the No. 2 running back on the depth chart on Sunday if Henderson is inactive. Throughout the season, Sargent has logged only 15 total snaps (13 on special teams, 2 on offense), with all of them coming with the Tennessee Titans.

As the Rams prepare to make a strong push in the latter part of the season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them search free agency for more depth at running back sometime in the near future.