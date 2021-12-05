Rams place Buddy Howell on injured reserve

The Rams placed running back Buddy Howell on injured reserve Saturday.

Howell has a thigh injury.

The Rams previously have placed running backs Cam Akers, Raymond Calais, Xavier Jones and Jake Funk on injured reserve as they have been beat up at the position.

Running back Darrell Henderson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Running back Mekhi Sargent was one of the team’s two activations from the practice squad. Receiver Brandon Powell was the other.

Sargent has played only two offensive snaps this season.

