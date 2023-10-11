Rams place Bobby Brown III (knee) on injured reserve

Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Bobby Brown III suffered an MCL sprain that will keep him out 5-7 weeks. He suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles and had to be carted off the field.

McVay thought it might be a season-ending injury initially so the diagnosis was actually better than expected. That being said, Brown is still out a while and the Rams are now thinner on the defensive line.

To open up a roster spot, they placed Brown on injured reserve, which will force him to miss at least the next four games. It was an obvious move for the Rams to make, knowing he’ll likely be out even longer than that.

McVay said on the “Coach McVay Show” this week that he isn’t sure if the team will look for outside help on the defensive line or if they’ll stay internal, but that’s something they’re working through.

