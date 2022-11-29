The Rams officially ended Allen Robinson‘s season Tuesday, placing him on injured reserve.

Robinson injured his foot in Week 11 against the Saints, and a CT scan Friday revealed a stress fracture on the navicular bone and will need surgery to repair the injury.

Robinson had 33 catches on 52 targets for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for the team.

“He’s a pro’s pro,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s been so impressive just the way that he’s handled things on a day-to-day basis. This is something that he’s dealt with before in his other foot, and so he had a history of understanding the specifics of a navicular stress fracture and what that entails in terms of the surgery and the recovery.”

Robinson remains under contract with the team through 2024 after signing a three-year, $46.5 million deal in March.

Rams place Allen Robinson on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk