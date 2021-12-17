Rams place 9 more players on COVID-19 reserve, including Von Miller

The Los Angeles Rams came into Thursday with 16 players on the COVID-19 list, with all of them being added since Saturday. Unfortunately, the list just keeps getting longer.

The team announced Thursday that nine more players have been added, including Von Miller, Troy Reeder and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. That brings the total to 25 players, which is nearly half the roster.

The Rams will host the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium and while there are no indications that the game will be postponed or canceled, this is a situation that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for the Rams.

Below is the full list of players who were added to reserve/COVID-19 on Thursday.