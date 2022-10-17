Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers from Week 6 win vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers put up a fight against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half, but in the final 30 minutes, it was all Rams. Los Angeles cruised to a 24-10 win at home on Sunday, improving its record to 3-3 before the upcoming bye week.

The Rams got strong performances from players such as Allen Robinson, Alaric Jackson and Ernest Jones, as well as their stars Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey.

Take a look at some of the notable grades from Pro Football Focus in Week 6, led by Robinson and Jones.

Top 5 offense

WR Allen Robinson: 83.6

QB Matthew Stafford: 75.2

WR Cooper Kupp: 74.3

LT Alaric Jackson: 68.2

WR Brandon Powell: 65.3

Robinson earned his highest grade of the season, catching five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. Stafford and Kupp continued to have a strong connection with another 80-yard day from the receiver, but Robinson really stood out. Jackson shined in place of Joe Noteboom at LT, too.

Top 5 defense

LB Ernest Jones: 83.6

DT Aaron Donald: 82.7

CB Jalen Ramsey: 80.2

DE A’Shawn Robinson: 73.7

S Taylor Rapp: 73.1

Jones, Donald and Ramsey were three standouts on defense, all earning grades above 80.0. Robinson made the most of his 32 snaps, recording a team-best 76.3 grade as a run defender. Rapp also made five tackles and didn’t miss a single attempt.

Bottom 5 offense

LG Bobby Evans: 54.3

RG Oday Aboushi: 53.1

TE Tyler Higbee: 48.4

TE Kendall Blanton: 39.6

C Jeremiah Kolone: 38.2

The Rams’ lowest-graded offensive players were all along the offensive line and at tight end. Higbee had a surprisingly quiet game for the Rams, and none of the team’s three replacement linemen played particularly well – even if Stafford did seem to have more time than usual.

Bottom 5 defense

CB David Long Jr.: 62.6

S Nick Scott: 61.7

OLB Justin Hollins: 60.1

NT Greg Gaines: 48.9

OLB Terrell Lewis: 38.9

Aside from Gaines and Lewis, the defense really didn’t have many players who graded particularly low. However, it’s concerning that Gaines only played 12 snaps and was ineffective, while Lewis didn’t have a single pressure or QB hit in 24 snaps played. The pass rush as a whole has been bad all year.

Other notables

DL Marquise Copeland: 66.4

CB Derion Kendrick: 65.9

LB Bobby Wagner: 64.8

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 60.9

RT Rob Havenstein: 57.5

Copeland is eating into Gaines’ snaps and making the most of his chances. Kendrick remains the No. 2 cornerback and is playing reasonably well. This was Wagner’s worst game as a Ram, with his previous low being 72.5 in the season opener. Havenstein and Henderson also need to be better for the offense, as well.

