Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cardinals in Week 3

The Rams notched their second win of the season on Sunday, beating the Cardinals on the road, 20-12. Down a handful of starters, the Rams needed younger, unproven players to step up and that’s exactly what they did.

Here’s a look at the game grades from Pro Football Focus, highlighting the five best and worst on each side of the ball. Jalen Ramsey was predictably a standout defender, while Matthew Stafford impressed on offense.

Top 5 offense

QB Matthew Stafford: 82.7

WR Cooper Kupp: 80.2

LT Joseph Noteboom: 77.2

LG David Edwards: 72.8

WR Ben Skowronek: 71.5

Stafford didn’t score a touchdown or top 300 yards passing, but he was sharp against the Cardinals. He didn’t have any turnover-worthy plays, made two big-time throws and had an average depth of target of 8.2 yards, his highest of the season.

Kupp wasn’t his usual self against the Cardinals, catching just four passes for 44 yards. He did score a touchdown on a 20-yard run, but he also dropped one pass that would’ve gone for a score in the first half.

Up front, Noteboom and Edwards were excellent on the left side. They each allowed just one pressure, but they were both solid in the running game with grades of 72.5 and 72.1, respectively. Noteboom was the Rams’ highest-graded pass blocker along the line.

Skowronek shined as a run blocker and cleared the way for Cam Akers on his touchdown, but he also led the team with 66 yards receiving.

Top 5 defense

CB Jalen Ramsey: 90.4

LB Bobby Wagner: 84.3

DT Aaron Donald: 74.7

CB Grant Haley: 72.7

OLB Terrell Lewis: 59.9

Ramsey was everywhere, earning his highest grade of the season. In coverage, he allowed three receptions on five targets, giving up just 25 yards with two pass breakups.

Wagner made three solo stops and finished with nine total tackles, tying for the team-high with Derion Kendrick.

Donald recorded four pressures and five tackles, also making four stops in the running game – one of which went for a loss.

Haley stepped up in a big way as the No. 3 cornerback, though he did miss two tackles. In coverage, he gave up five catches and 45 yards on six targets.

Lewis only had one pressure, but he turned it into a sack and made two stops on the edge. He did a nice job setting the edge in the running game.

Bottom 5 offense

TE Tyler Higbee: 63.8

RT Rob Havenstein: 63.8

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 63.3

WR Allen Robinson: 58.1

C Coleman Shelton: 47.6

Higbee has been a reliable target for Stafford and though he was only targeted four times, he caught all four passes for 61 yards, including a 26-yard screen.

Havenstein was the Rams’ weakest pass blocker, allowing a team-high three pressures.

Henderson only carried it four times for 17 yards and didn’t catch his lone target, so it was an unproductive day for him.

Robinson continues to struggle in the Rams offense, catching just two of his five targets for 23 yards. Like Kupp, he dropped a would-be touchdown, though his was much easier; it came on a goal line slant.

Shelton was dinged as a run blocker, earning a grade of just 50.9. He also committed two penalties and allowed one pressure as a pass blocker.

Bottom 5 defense

CB Derion Kendrick: 52.1

OLB Leonard Floyd: 51.8

NT Greg Gaines: 49.9

S Taylor Rapp: 49.1

DE A’Shawn Robinson: 46.8

Kendrick was picked on by Kyler Murray, but he mostly held his own. He allowed nine catches on 16 targets, giving up 102 yards with one pass breakup – a big one on fourth down.

Floyd had three pressures but PFF knocked down his grade for missing one tackle and only recording one solo stop.

Gaines never really earns high marks from PFF so this is nothing new. He had one pressure and one stop in the game.

Rapp missed a tackle and allowed six catches for 51 yards on eight targets, landing the second-worst coverage grade on the Rams this week.

Robinson only had 19 pass-rush snaps and 13 as a run defender, recording zero pressures and two stops in the running game.

Other notables

LB Ernest Jones: 59.6

RG Alaric Jackson: 67.0

RB Cam Akers: 66.3

Jones continues to play well for the Rams alongside Wagner, making five tackles and one stop. He only gave up 26 yards on eight targets in coverage, too. What hurt him were his two missed tackles.

Jackson made his first career start at right guard and more than held his own against the likes of J.J. Watt. He only gave up one pressure and had an 80.4 pass-blocking grade.

Akers had 37 yards after contact and forced two missed tackles, breaking off three runs of 10-plus yards. He had a fumble grade of 22.4, which weighed down his overall grade.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire