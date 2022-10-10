Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cowboys in Week 5

Pro Football Focus was not kind to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, and appropriately so. The Rams were dominated by the Cowboys, losing 22-10 at home to fall below .500 again.

Looking at PFF’s grades from the loss, very few Rams players earned high marks – and all of those who did play defense. The offense was abysmal, scoring just one touchdown and turning it over three times.

Take a look at some of the highest- and lowest-graded players from the Rams’ Week 5 loss.

Top 5 offense

LT Joe Noteboom: 68.5

WR Cooper Kupp: 66.7

LG Bobby Evans: 64.7

RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: 61.3

LG David Edwards: 59.8

Without using a minimum snap threshold, the Rams’ top three graded players on offense were Tutu Atwell, Jake Gervase and Riley Dixon. Atwell caught a 54-yard pass and Dixon hit Gervase for a completion on a fake punt. The fact that no one who played at least 10 snaps on offense graded higher is stunning.

It is good to see Noteboom have a decent day against the Cowboys’ pass rush, and Kupp was productive as usual, but there were no great grades on offense.

Top 5 defense

DT Aaron Donald: 93.2

LB Bobby Wagner: 90.0

DL Marquise Copeland: 86.2

CB Grant Haley: 76.8

DE A’Shawn Robinson: 72.3

Donald and Wagner are two of the Rams’ most reliable and consistent defenders each week, and they both graded above 89.9 on Sunday. Copeland is a surprise inclusion to the top 5, but he took full advantage of his chances. The same goes for Haley and Robinson.

Bottom 5 offense

RB Cam Akers: 52.9

WR Allen Robinson: 51.4

RG Alaric Jackson: 48.8

RT Rob Havenstein: 43.0

QB Matthew Stafford: 42.2

You never want to see four of your most important players in the bottom five for PFF grades but that’s where Akers, Robinson, Havenstein and Stafford found themselves. It was an all-around horrendous day for the Rams offense, weighed down by the offensive line and Stafford.

Bottom 5 defense

NT Greg Gaines: 58.1

LB Ernest Jones: 57.5

OLB Terrell Lewis: 49.8

CB Derion Kendrick: 36.5

S Nick Scott: 35.2

Scott missed one tackle and didn’t record a single stop in the game, so he was a liability on the back end, which is atypical. Kendrick also struggled in coverage, while Lewis and Gaines were both ineffective pass rushers.

Other notables

OLB Leonard Floyd: 68.7

CB Jalen Ramsey: 66.1

TE Tyler Higbee: 59.7

WR Ben Skowronek: 55.8

