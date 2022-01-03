Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 17 win vs. Ravens

It was a tale of two halves for the Rams in Baltimore. They fell behind 13-7 in the first half, but Matthew Stafford and the offense turned things around by outscoring the Ravens 13-6 in the second half to secure the 20-19 win on the road.

Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. all played well, while Matthew Stafford made up for his early turnovers by playing near-perfect football in the second half.

Here’s how Pro Football Focus graded each of those players, along with several others on each side of the ball.

Top 3 offense

WR Cooper Kupp: 84.4

C Brian Allen: 83.8

LG David Edwards: 83.0

Kupp’s terrific season continued on Sunday with another six catches, 95 yards and a touchdown. He once again led the team in receiving and stepped up for Matthew Stafford in every opportunity he was given, while also doing the dirty work as a blocker. His 86.6 run-blocking grade was the highest on the Rams this week.

Allen and Edwards were both outstanding in the running game and passing game. Neither allowed a sack and Edwards gave up just one pressure, which didn’t even result in a hit on Stafford. The offensive line as a whole played well against the Ravens, keeping Stafford protected throughout the game.

Top 3 defense

DT Aaron Donald: 90.9

CB Darious Williams: 79.7

OLB Von Miller: 77.9

Donald was really the only standout defender for the Rams, based on PFF’s grading. He earned a 90.9 overall grade, his fourth-best of the season and his sixth game with a grade of at least 90.0.

Williams has been up and down all year, but he bounced back from a poor performance against Minnesota last week by limiting the damage in coverage on Sunday. He allowed five catches for 43 yards on eight targets, while also making six tackles and breaking up two passes.

Miller tied with Leonard Floyd for the team lead with four pressures, sacking Tyler Huntley twice and recording three tackles behind the line of scrimmage. It was a great performance from the Rams’ midseason acquisition.

Bottom 3 offense

WR Ben Skowronek: 60.0

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 59.2

RB Sony Michel: 55.8

Skowronek caught both of his targets for a total of 18 yards, including a 15-yarder on the game-winning drive. However, he didn’t grade out well on PFF’s scale, earning middling grades as both a receiver (60.0) and run blocker (58.1).

Beckham made two of the biggest plays in the game but PFF didn’t see his performance as an overly positive one. His run-blocking grade of 40.7 was the lowest on the team, resulting in an overall grade of just 59.2 – which feels a little unfair.

Michel rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries, not a very efficient game for the starting running back. He also dropped a pass and was given a blocking grade of 39.6, struggling in protection, according to PFF.

Bottom 3 defense

NT Greg Gaines: 50.6

LB Troy Reeder: 42.6

CB David Long Jr.: 36.6

Gaines hasn’t been a favorite of PFF’s all season. For whatever reason, he’s never graded very highly despite making an impact each week. He didn’t record a pressure, but he had four tackles and one solo stop, clogging up the middle consistently.

Reeder played better than his grade indicates, even though he was pegged with four receptions allowed for 41 yards. He missed a tackle over the middle on Devin Duvernay, but for the most part, he played well in place of Ernest Jones.

Long played just 22 snaps but he missed on tackle and gave up a 33-yard reception in coverage on his only target. He was also given a run defense grade of 29.8, lowest on the team

Other notables

WR Van Jefferson: 80.8

CB Dont’e Deayon: 75.2

LT Andrew Whitworth: 71.6

QB Matthew Stafford: 68.4

CB Jalen Ramsey: 65.7

OLB Leonard Floyd: 57.5

PFF did pin Jefferson with a drop but he still contributed in meaningful ways with four catches for 63 yards. He didn’t have a great day as a run blocker, though, with a grade of 60.1 on 13 opportunities.

Deayon played really well as the No. 3 cornerback, allowing just two catches for 10 yards and making two stops. He’s become a valuable player in the nickel slot when Ramsey is outside.

Whitworth allowed two pressures and committed one penalty (holding) in this one but PFF still liked the way he played, giving him a pass-blocking grade of 85.0

Stafford threw two picks and lost a fumble, his second straight game with three turnovers. But he was a perfect 14-for-14 in the second half and threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Beckham, so he made up for his early struggles in Baltimore.

Ramsey was targeted six times and gave up three catches for 28 yards, though only 5 of those yards were after the catch. He made one solo stop, too.

Floyd missed another tackle, his 15th of the season, but he did finish with four pressures and three stops. He deserved a better grade than his 57.5.

