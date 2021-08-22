Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Raiders

Sean McVay was pleased with the way his team played against the Raiders on Saturday night after two heated practices during the week. Although the Rams lost 17-16 due to a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds, a large group of players continued to impress in preseason action.

Pro Football Focus released grades for every player on offense and defense, and it’s not all that surprising which defender earned the highest grade for the Rams.

Here are the top five and bottom five grades on offense and defense from Los Angeles’ preseason loss to the Raiders.

Offense: Top 5

RG Bobby Evans: 78.3

WR J.J. Koski: 70.4

C Coleman Shelton: 70.3

QB Bryce Perkins: 70.0

OT Alaric Jackson: 66.1

Compared to the defense, the offense actually didn’t perform that well against the Raiders. Evans was the highest-graded offensive player at 78.3, but that would’ve been just sixth among all defenders. Evans’ grade was helped by his 87.5 run-blocking score, which was significantly better than his 51.7 mark in pass protection. Perkins earned a 70.0 overall grade for his valiant performance despite only being given a 49.4 rushing grade – much lower than his 74.4 passing grade. The Rams would probably prefer to see his passing ability stand out more than his rushing.

Defense: Top 5

OLB Chris Garrett: 89.7

DL Jonah Williams: 89.2

S J.R. Reed: 86.8

LB Ernest Jones: 81.2

LB Travin Howard: 79.2

Garrett was remarkably good against the Raiders, absolutely dominating in the first half. He was rivaled by Williams, however, who had a 90.1 pass-rush grade thanks to his two QB hits. Reed once again stood out with a great showing in the preseason, following up what was a standout performance against the Chargers in the opener. Jones keeps getting better, too, while Howard made the most of his limited playing time with a solid 79.2 mark.

Offense: Bottom 5

RB Raymond Calais: 57.3

WR Jeremiah Haydel: 52.2

TE Jacob Harris: 49.2

OG Chandler Brewer: 46.3

OG Jordan Meredith: 43.5

Harris was a bright spot in the first preseason game but he had a minimal impact against the Raiders with only one catch, which went for a touchdown. He dropped a would-be touchdown catch a few plays earlier after elevating over the defender and had just three passes thrown his way all night. Calais didn’t have much of an opportunity on offense with only three carries for 5 yards before injuring his ankle. Brewer and Meredith struggled up front, too, especially in the run game for Brewer (38.7 grade).

Defense: Bottom 5

DL Bobby Brown III: 53.5

CB Brontae Harris: 52.2

CB Donovan Olumba: 48.4

DL Michael Hoecht: 46.8

LB Jake Gervase: 28.3

It was not a good night for Gervase, who played 23 snaps on defense. He had the lowest grade in coverage of any Rams defender at 28.9, with the next-closest player being Olumba at 51.7. Brown only played 19 snaps and flashed a couple of times, especially on his tackle for a loss in the first half, but he was otherwise fairly quiet. Harris had an interception down the sideline, which was pretty impressive, but he wasn’t great against the run and only had a coverage grade of 57.5.

Other notables

LB Christian Rozeboom: 74.4

LB Micah Kiser: 72.2

S JuJu Hughes: 70.4

CB Kareem Orr: 67.5

RB Jake Funk: 64.8

S Terrell Burgess: 63.9

OT Tremayne Anchrum: 62.4

RB Xavier Jones: 60.8

WR Tutu Atwell: 59.9

Rozeboom had a great sequence where he forced a fumble and broke up a pass in the red zone, which helped him earn the sixth-best grade of any defender for the Rams. His coverage grade of 86.3 was second-best on the team. Kiser and Burgess didn’t play much but they showed why they’re expected to contribute on defense this season, with Burgess making a strong tackle in the flat. He’s still finding his footing after missing most of his rookie year with an ankle injury. Jones and Atwell played better than their grades indicate, with the same going for Funk. Funk had three carries of 12-plus yards in the game, even catching the eye of Sean McVay after the game.

