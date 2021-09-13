Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 1 vs. Bears

The Rams took care of business on Sunday night, beating the Bears 34-14 at SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford was a huge part of the victory, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in his debut with the Rams.

But he wasn’t the only standout player from the game. The Rams got great games out of several players, with each of the 11 starters earning an overall grade above 66 from Pro Football Focus.

Here are the three highest-graded players on offense and defense, as well as the three lowest-graded from Sunday’s win over Chicago.

Top 3 offense

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Edwards: 82.0

Cooper Kupp: 81.5

Matthew Stafford: 79.7

It was a stellar day from the offense in the season opener, with all 11 starters earning a grade of at least 66.8. Edwards was especially good at left guard and allowed only two pressures with no sacks or hits. Cooper Kupp not only found it easy to get open, but he was elusive after the catch and gained 44 yards with the ball in his hands. Stafford’s grade is probably a bit lower than expected, considering he had a near-perfect passer rating of 156.1. He missed one throw to Robert Woods in the end zone during the first half, but otherwise, he was outstanding in his debut.

Top 3 defense

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Justin Hollins: 90.1

Kenny Young: 81.4

Aaron Donald: 81.4

Hollins’ career day translated to an elite grade from PFF. He was great across the board, from defending the run to his tackling to rushing the passer. Young was also very good in his first start of the year, too, with an 82.7 coverage grade and 82.7 tackling grade. Those are two critical parts of being the Rams’ primary linebacker. Donald only had one sack and didn’t have his name called much, but he still had six pressures and was in the backfield quite a few times. His tackling grade of 25.1 was the lowest on the team, notably allowing David Montgomery to slip through his grasp for a 3-yard touchdown.

Bottom 3 offense

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Tutu Atwell: 60.0

Johnny Mundt: 46.7

Sony Michel: 45.9

Don’t look into these grades much at all. Atwell played two snaps, Michel played three and Mundt didn’t get a single target in his 15 snaps played. It’s hard to criticize players who were barely on the field, especially considering they touched the ball one time combined.

Bottom 3 defense

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Terrell Lewis: 60.4

Leonard Floyd: 52.8

Jordan Fuller: 50.7

Floyd and Fuller ranking as the two lowest-graded players on defense is worth pointing out. Floyd didn’t generate a single pressure on 27 pass-rush snaps, and Fuller allowed four catches on four targets, giving up 30 yards after the catch – 18 more than any other defender on the Rams. Lewis had one pressure in his 11 pass-rush opportunities, playing a small role in the season opener. His playing time should increase as the season goes on and he gets healthy.

Other notables

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Brian Allen: 77.9

Darrell Henderson: 71.7

Robert Rochell: 71.5

Taylor Rapp: 65.5

So far, so good for Allen in his return to the starting lineup. He did allow a sack to Akiem Hicks and was called for holding, but he held up relatively well – especially as a run blocker, where he earned an 82.1 grade. Henderson didn’t get many opportunities because the Rams only ran 50 plays, carrying it 16 times for 70 yards – most of which came in the fourth quarter. Rochell stepped in for David Long Jr. when he began experiencing cramps in the second half, breaking up a key fourth-down throw by Andy Dalton along the sideline. He was the only rookie to make a meaningful impact in the game. Rapp is back in the starting lineup and though his overall grade wasn’t all that great, he plays with good intensity and stepped up against the run. The combination of Rapp and Fuller is one that should only get better with time.

