Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Raiders in preseason game

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight preseason game on Saturday night, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-17. It was another disappointing performance by this young team, with few improvements since the preseason opener a week prior.

There were some standout performances by a handful of players, including Tre Tomlinson and Davis Allen, but Pro Football Focus graded some others pretty harshly.

Here are some of the Rams’ highest- and lowest-graded players from Week 2 of the preseason.

Top 5 offense

LT Alaric Jackson: 75.5

LT A.J. Arcuri: 74.5

WR Xavier Smith: 71.9

TE Davis Allen: 71.7

RB Ronnie Rivers: 70.4

Jackson was a stud in pass protection, earning a grade of 79.0. The same goes for Arcuri, who finished the game with a pass blocking grade of 85.0 – second-best on the team. Neither player allowed a pressure.

Allen had the highest receiving grade on the team (76.6) and led the Rams with eight catches for 53 yards. Smith made a spectacular catch on a back-shoulder throw by Stetson Bennett, which helped him earn the second-best receiving grade.

Rivers didn’t force a missed tackle but 23 of his 42 yards did come after contact.

Top 5 defense

Square played 39 snaps and only had one tackle, but he was given a coverage grade of 81.9, which helped his overall grade despite only being targeted once.

Williams had one pressure, which was a QB hit, and he also made one tackle.

Johnson finished with four tackles in just 21 snaps played and didn’t allow a catch on his only target of the game.

Rochell was targeted just once and also didn’t allow a reception, making one tackle in the loss.

Woodbey had five tackles, two stops and allowed just one catch for 1 yard.

Bottom 5 offense

LT Warren McClendon Jr.: 36.8

C Mike McAllister: 46.0

QB Stetson Bennett: 47.4

TE Camren McDonald: 48.3

LG Steve Avila: 48.6

Part of what weighed McClendon’s grade down was his pass blocking (28.1) even though he only allowed one pressure. Avila, on the other hand, had a pass-blocking grade of 84.0 but his run-blocking of 41.4 was poor. McAllister was sub-50.0 in both departments.

Bennett had one turnover-worthy play, which was his pick-six, and only had a passer rating of 61.5.

McDonald only played 10 snaps and wasn’t targeted in the game.

Bottom 5 defense

Davis was picked on a lot by the Raiders’ quarterbacks, giving up six catches on nine targets for a total of 134 yards and a touchdown.

Hummel had a pick-six of his own but he also gave up three catches and missed a tackle. His grade probably should’ve been higher overall, though.

Gray and Jolly gave up 27 yards and 22 yards, respectively, in coverage, but neither missed a tackle.

Brown had two tackles but failed to record a single pressure on 12 pass-rush snaps.

Other notables

Tomlinson and Lake were two bright spots in the secondary, allowing a total of one catch for 8 yards on three targets combined. Turner had one pressure and landed a hit on the quarterback in his 24 snaps played, as well.

Anchrum was great in pass protection, earning a grade of 84.0, but he had a 52.5 grade in run blocking. Robinson caught just two of his seven targets for 8 yards combined. Evans had 10 yards after contact but didn’t force any missed tackles.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire