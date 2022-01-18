Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in wild-card win vs. Cardinals

Cameron DaSilva
·4 min read
In this article:
Pro Football Focus wasted no time turning around its player grades from Monday night’s win by the Los Angeles Rams, handing out scores for every player who suited up and took the field in the 34-11 win. The usual suspects were at the top of the list with quality performances – Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp – but there were a few surprises in PFF’s grade, too.

Cam Akers’ grade was shockingly low considering the night he had, while Travin Howard impressed with a career-best 90.6 grade from PFF.

Here’s a look at the best and worst performers, as well as a few other notables from the wild-card win.

Top 3 offense

  • QB Matthew Stafford: 90.3

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 89.9

  • LG David Edwards: 80.5

Stafford and Beckham both earned their highest grades as members of the Rams, playing some of their best football against the Cardinals. Stafford completed 13 of 17 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while Beckham had 54 yards receiving and a touchdown, to go along with 40 passing yards.

Edwards committed two costly penalties and was beat a couple of times in the running game, but PFF liked the way he played as a pass blocker, earning a grade of 86.4 in that department.

Top 3 defense

  • DT Aaron Donald: 90.9

  • LB Travin Howard: 90.6

  • NT Greg Gaines: 87.0

Donald only registered four pressures and made one stop, but he was disruptive throughout the game and split a sack with Greg Gaines. He played really well, but he’s had better performances than this with a worse grade.

Howard was a pleasant surprise with a career-best 90.6 grade, earning by far the highest coverage grade on the team (90.0) after allowing just three catches for 25 yards on eight targets.

Gaines finally earned some recognition for his play with a solid grade after pressuring Kyler Murray three times and making one stop to go along with three total tackles.

Bottom 3 offense

  • RB Sony Michel: 54.9

  • TE Brycen Hopkins: 54.6

  • TE Kendall Blanton: 52.6

Michel’s 58-yard game was helped significantly by his 35-yard run on the Rams’ first play of the night. He gained just 23 yards on his next 12 carries, which led to Cam Akers earning a bigger role.

Hopkins and Blanton played a total of 23 snaps, mostly on rushing downs. Neither player caught a pass or was targeted a single time.

Bottom 3 defense

  • CB David Long Jr.: 55.4

  • OLB Justin Hollins: 49.1

  • OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 34.5

Long’s grade is puzzling. He had a pick-six and only allowed 11 yards in coverage on five targets, surrendering only two receptions. He did miss one tackle, but a coverage grade of 64.8 is shockingly low.

Hollins didn’t register a single pressure on 15 pass-rush reps and also didn’t make a tackle in 24 total snaps played.

Okoronkwo hurried Murray once and drew a holding penalty on D.J. Humphries. His coverage grade of 29.2 is unfair after he gave up just one reception for 13 yards.

Other notables

  • DE A’Shawn Robinson: 78.5

  • WR Cooper Kupp: 75.9

  • LT Joe Noteboom: 74.6

  • OLB Von Miller: 74.0

  • CB Jalen Ramsey: 72.0

  • RB Cam Akers: 58.7

You probably didn’t expect to see Akers with a sub-60 grade, did you? For the way he played, he certainly deserved a higher grade after forcing three missed tackles and gaining 40 of his 55 yards after contact. PFF did pin him with a drop on Stafford’s deep ball, but Akers was one of the most impressive players on the field.

The same goes for Ramsey, who PFF says allowed just two catches for 14 yards on two targets in coverage. Ramsey made four tackles in the game, as well, including a nice stop on Murray after a scramble.

Miller tied for second on the team with three pressures, finishing with six tackles (three for a loss) and a sack. he’s really hitting his stride in this defense right now.

Robinson, Kupp and Noteboom all played well in the win, with Robinson making a team-high seven tackles. Kupp was quiet for most of the night but he finished with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown – though he did drop a pass over the middle. Noteboom played 30 snaps in Andrew Whitworth’s place and was a sixth offensive lineman three times, holding up well against the Cardinals.

    Major U.S. airlines and lawmakers have warned of an imminent aviation crisis as AT&T and Verizon unroll new 5G services across the country this week.The CEOs of American, Delta, United and other airlines say it could render many widebody aircraft unusable, potentially stranding "thousands of Americans overseas" and causing "chaos" for domestic flights.United Airlines is urging President Joe Biden's administration to take action, warning that an estimated 1.25 million of its passengers and at least 15,000 flights will be affected each year.Lawmakers have urged further delay of the 5G deployment.And airlines are weighing whether to cancel some international flights scheduled to arrive in the U.S. on Wednesday, when the new C-Band 5G service is set to kick in.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential interference could affect sensitive airplane instruments and hamper low-visibility operations.Officials told Reuters that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA head Steve Dickson have been warned about the looming crisis.They've asked that the 5G services be implemented everywhere except within approximately 2 miles of runways and towers at key airports.The FAA said Sunday it's cleared nearly half of the U.S. commercial airplane fleet to perform low-visibility landings where 5G will be deployed, and more approvals are expected.Verizon and AT&T, which have already delayed the 5G deployment for several weeks, declined to comment on Monday.