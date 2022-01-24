Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers in playoff win vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams went from cruising to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to potentially blowing one of the biggest leads in postseason history to winning on a dramatic last-second field goal that was set up by Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp’s 44-yard connection. It was a rollercoaster ride for the Rams and their fans Sunday, but it ended with Los Angeles beating the Bucs, 30-27.

There were players who saved the day for the Rams – namely Stafford, Kupp, Von Miller, Matt Gay and Aaron Donald – but also some guys who nearly cost them the win.

Pro Football Focus graded every player who took the field for the Rams and we separated them by offense and defense, listing the best and worst performers of the day (min. 10 snaps).

Top 3 offense

WR Cooper Kupp: 86.4

RT Rob Havenstein: 77.4

TE Tyler Higbee: 77.4

Kupp was a star for the Rams in this win. He caught nine passes for 183 yards and a touchdown, forcing two missed tackles and hauling in the game-saving 44-yard pass to set up the winning field goal. He also received a run-blocking grade of 91.9, the highest on the team.

Havenstein went up against Shaq Barrett throughout the game and barely let the Pro Bowl pass rusher near Matthew Stafford. He allowed just one pressure and not a single hit on the quarterback, also posting a 73.1 run-blocking grade to lead the Rams’ offensive line.

Higbee has also been a key part of the offense, both as a receiver and blocker. He caught four passes for 51 yards and was rock solid in the blocking game with grades of 73.0 (run) and 75.2 (pass).

Top 3 defense

OLB Von Miller: 93.8

S Nick Scott: 91.5

OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 90.0

Miller just keeps getting better with each passing week. He pressured Brady 10 times, a season-high for the Rams pass rusher, and also had a key strip-sack in the win. He made three stops and was constantly around the quarterback, dominating his matchup with Donovan Smith.

Scott played the game of his life in place of Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp. He was targeted twice but didn’t allow a single reception, picking off Brady once and deflecting a pass intended for Rob Gronkowski on a deep corner that could’ve gone for a big gain. He also made five tackles and didn’t miss a single attempt.

Story continues

Okoronkwo only played 17 snaps and rushed the passer 12 times, but he registered four pressures and made one stop in that limited action. He even landed a hit on Brady. He was great in relief of Miller and Leonard Floyd.

Bottom 3 offense

RG Austin Corbett: 55.7

LG David Edwards: 45.7

RB Cam Akers: 39.8

For as well as the Rams’ tackles played, their guards didn’t have it so easy. Corbett and Edwards each allowed four pressures, and Edwards’ 27.4 pass-blocking grade was by far his worst of the season – even lower than Week 18 when he allowed eight pressures. Neither player gave up a sack, but they were the weakest links up front.

Akers was not only ineffective as a runner (24 carries, 48 yards), but he also nearly cost the Rams the win with his two costly fumbles. He coughed it up at the 1-yard line before halftime and then gave it away again with 2:32 left in the game, allowing the Bucs to tie it up at 27 on their next possession.

Bottom 3 defense

OLB Leonard Floyd: 54.1

OLB Justin Hollins: 53.9

CB Darious Williams: 31.7

Thankfully Miller and Okoronkwo played well because the Rams’ other edge rushers did not. Floyd deserved a higher grade from PFF after recording four pressures and four tackles, but he missed one tackle attempt and allowed two catches on three targets.

Hollins didn’t record a single pressure or tackle in 15 snaps played, 10 as a pass rusher.

Williams was Brady’s favorite target in this game, throwing his way 14 times. Brady had success when picking on Williams, too, completing nine passes for 135 yards. Williams struggled as a tackler, being pinned with one missed tackle – though it certainly felt like more than that.

Other notables

QB Matthew Stafford: 72.3

DT Aaron Donald: 71.9

LT Joe Noteboom: 71.4

WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 67.4

CB Jalen Ramsey: 62.4

ILB Troy Reeder: 54.8

Despite playing the role of hero and putting up fantastic numbers, Stafford’s 72.3 grade was only his 11th-best of the season. He threw for 366 yards and only had one turnover-worthy play, a near-interception in the end zone.

Donald dominated with eight total pressures, two QB hits and four tackles, also making three solo stops. It’s surprising that his grade wasn’t higher considering the way he played.

Noteboom filled in admirably for Whitworth, allowing just one pressure and no QB hits all game long – and it’s not as if he was going up against a backup pass rusher. He battled Jason Pierre-Paul all game.

Beckham stepped up with six catches for 69 yards, including a great grab along the sideline to set up the Rams’ third touchdown of the day.

Ramsey struggled a bit in this one, allowing six catches on 11 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown – a 55-yarder to Mike Evans where he simply got beat over the top.

Reeder gave up three catches for 26 yards in coverage (three targets) and missed one tackle, a stop on Leonard Fournette’s 7-yard touchdown that could’ve ended the Buccaneers’ comeback bid. It wasn’t Reeder’s best moment, but he also wasn’t the reason the Rams nearly lost this game.

