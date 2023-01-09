Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Seahawks in Week 18

The Rams finished the season with yet another terrible outing on offense, scoring just 16 points in an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Pro Football Focus graded the Rams offense very poorly, with the top player failing to score higher than even 75.0 overall.

The defense had some much better performances, led by Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp. Leonard Floyd’s grade was shockingly low, however, considering he had five pressures and a sack in the loss.

Here’s a look at the best and worst performers from Sunday’s season finale.

Top 5 offense

C Coleman Shelton: 73.9

WR Van Jefferson: 72.5

RB Cam Akers: 68.0

TE Tyler Higbee: 67.4

RT Rob Havenstein: 65.9

It’s not a good sign when the highest-graded player on offense comes in at 73.9, but that’s what happens when your quarterback gets sacked five times and the team puts up 16 points. Shelton only gave up one pressure, the fewest of any Rams offensive lineman.

Jefferson once again caught just three passes for the second straight week, but he totaled 61 yards, including a long reception of 35 yards.

Akers topped 100 yards rushing for the third week in a row, forcing two missed tackles and averaging a healthy 5 yards per carry.

Higbee caught four passes for only 33 yards and laid a key block on Tutu Atwell’s touchdown run up the left side.

Havenstein allowed three pressures but didn’t allow a sack in the loss.

Top 5 defense

CB Jalen Ramsey: 86.5

S Taylor Rapp: 85.1

S Russ Yeast: 81.1

S Quentin Lake: 70.8

NT Marquise Copeland: 66.5

Ramsey ended the year on a high note with one of his best performances of the season. He made five tackles, picked off two passes and came up with the key stop on Kenneth Walker near the goal line to help force a field goal instead of a go-ahead touchdown.

Rapp also had finished with a strong performance, making five tackles with three solo stops – two of which were for a loss. He also put a big hit on Tyler Lockett along the sideline to prevent a deep completion.

Story continues

Yeast only played 18 snaps before leaving with a chest injury, making three tackles, including one for a loss.

Lake, who replaced Yeast, tied for the team-high with seven tackles and also had a sack. He nearly changed the game when he appeared to come down with an interception, but he dropped it as he began running.

Copeland had one pressure and six total tackles.

Bottom 5 offense

RG Chandler Brewer: 56.5

WR Brandon Powell: 54.2

TE Brycen Hopkins: 49.7

LG Matt Skura: 46.2

QB Baker Mayfield: 43.0

Brewer and Skura both had trouble with the Seahawks’ interior rushers in this game. Brewer gave up two pressures and Skura surrendered three, though neither was pegged with allowing a sack or QB hit.

Powell had one run for 15 yards, which was his biggest play of the day. But he only caught one of his three targets for 2 yards.

Hopkins was only targeted once and he didn’t catch the pass. He was also given a 49.2 run blocking grade on six plays.

Mayfield was a big reason the Rams lost this game. He only completed half of his 26 passes for 147 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His pick in overtime was costly and he missed at least two throws to Van Jefferson that should’ve been completed.

Bottom 5 defense

CB Cobie Durant: 50.2

LB Ernest Jones: 49.2

NT Greg Gaines: 46.3

OLB Leonard Floyd: 40.3

NT Bobby Brown III: 37.0

Durant gave up three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but he did miss one tackle, which hurt his overall grade.

Jones missed a tackle, too, and gave up 36 yards in coverage, struggling against the Seahawks’ passing game.

Gaines only played 18 snaps, a lesser role for the nose tackle again. He didn’t make a tackle or register a pressure.

Floyd shockingly only had a 40.3 overall grade despite recording five pressures, three QB hits, one sack and a tackle for a loss.

Brown had two pressures but he failed to make a single tackle.

Other notables

LB Bobby Wagner: 64.8

CB Troy Hill: 64.6

WR Tutu Atwell: 62.5

In Wagner’s return to the Seahawks, he made seven tackles, four stops, hit Geno Smith once and had one tackle for a loss.

Hill gave up 54 yards and a touchdown in coverage and he missed one tackle, as well.

Atwell had an 11-yard touchdown run and caught two passes for 27 yards.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire