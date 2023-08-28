Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 2023 preseason

It’d be hard to find a team that struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams this preseason. They went 0-3 and were outscored 109-34, including a 41-0 shutout at the hands of the Denver Broncos in Saturday’s finale.

It wasn’t the way Sean McVay hoped his team would perform this preseason but with such a young roster, it’s hardly surprising that the Rams went 0-3 in their exhibition games.

There were some solid individual performances on each side of the ball but the bad far outweighed the good, especially in the final game against Denver.

Pro Football Focus has graded every Rams player who took a snap in the preseason this summer and we’ve broken them down by the top 10 and bottom 10 on offense and defense.

Top 10 offense

Rivers was certainly the star of the preseason for the Rams, performing well in all three games and leading the offense with a 78.0 grade. It’s good to see a trio of projected starters near the top, too: Anchrum, Nacua and Jackson.

Johnson did his best to impress the coaching staff this preseason in hopes of making the 53-man roster, but we don’t yet know if it was enough to land him a spot on the team this season.

The rest of the players in the top 10 are expected to be cut this week despite playing somewhat well this preseason.

Top 10 defense

Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Rams this year and although he could have a hard time making the team, he put some good things on tape in the preseason. Williams was also a standout player on the defensive line, as was projected starter Bobby Brown III.

Hoecht failed to record a single pressure and had a pass-rush grade of 50.0 but he was good against the run, which helped his grade.

Tomlinson, John Johnson, Ingle, Lake, McCutcheon and Quindell Johnson all stood out on defense. It unfortunately wasn’t enough for Ingle, who was cut on Monday, and McCutcheon is also expected to be waived. Quindell Johnson is a wild card at safety.

Bottom 10 offense

Avila is the only projected starter in the bottom 10 on offense, but it wasn’t because of his pass protection. He didn’t allow a pressure and had a pass-blocking grade of 85.3, but his run-blocking mark of 40.9 was the worst of any Rams lineman.

Bruss, McClendon and McAllister all had their share of struggles blocking up front, too.

McCutcheon had a fantastic preseason last year, which landed him on the 53-man roster, but it was quite the opposite this summer.

Bennett graded out as the worst quarterback in the NFL this preseason, something he and the Rams won’t be very proud of. But thankfully, it’s only the preseason and he’s just a rookie, so he has plenty of time to improve as he learns behind Matthew Stafford.

Bottom 10 defense

We have to take Young’s grade with a grain of salt because he only played one game and rushed the passer just nine times in that matchup with the Chargers. Turner, on the other hand, got plenty of opportunities and struggled to produce much on the defensive line.

Hummel had a pick-six against the Raiders and will make the 53-man roster, but it’s hard to see anyone else besides him and Young on this list making the team. The linebacker play was particularly poor this preseason, especially against the run.

